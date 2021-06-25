COVID-19 is going to be with us for years
More than 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that’s great. But that huge number masks some series disparities in this country, to say nothing of the rest of the world. On today’s show, we’ll talk a bit about virus variants and lasting effects in India and Brazil. Later, we’ll check in on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and briefly pivot to sports and art.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “India’s black fungus outbreak: Recovering covid patients grapple with removal of eyes” from The Washington Post
- “Brazil Passes 500,000 Covid Deaths, a Tragedy With No Sign of Letup” from The New York Times
- “Biden, Senators Agree to Roughly $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Antitrust Overhaul Passes Its First Tests. Now, the Hard Parts.” from The New York Times
- “Cheer for Black girls with orange hair, long nails, tats, and lashes” from The Philadelphia Inquirer
- Watch Sha’Carri Richardson’s win at the Olympic trials
- “Rembrandt’s Damaged Masterpiece Is Whole Again, With A.I.’s Help” from The New York Times
