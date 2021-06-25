Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

COVID-19 is going to be with us for years
Jun 24, 2021
Episode 461

COVID-19 is going to be with us for years

We're talking vaccines, variants and lingering effects of COVID-19 around the world on today's show.

More than 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that’s great. But that huge number masks some series disparities in this country, to say nothing of the rest of the world. On today’s show, we’ll talk a bit about virus variants and lasting effects in India and Brazil. Later, we’ll check in on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and briefly pivot to sports and art.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
