Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The climate crisis is the only story because it touches everything
Oct 21, 2021
Episode 543

The climate crisis is the only story because it touches everything

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Big Tech earnings, Jerome Powell's next moves and a little WeWork news on this Hollowed-Out Shell Thursday.

We’re talking about twin reports from the federal government today, focused on the risks climate change poses to the American economy and global security. It’s, uh, not good. We’ll talk about what’s in each, why the White House wants that information out now and the Joe Manchin of it all. Plus, Big Tech earnings, Jerome Powell’s next moves and a little WeWork news on this grab bag of a Hollowed-Out Shell Thursday.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:35 PM PDT
19:38
4:05 PM PDT
27:19
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
12:46 PM PDT
35:47
7:44 AM PDT
8:41
Oct 21, 2021
8:39
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Inside the secretive market for truffles, one of the world's most expensive foods
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
Inside the secretive market for truffles, one of the world's most expensive foods
Apprenticeship gives California health care workers a career boost
Apprenticeship gives California health care workers a career boost
Defunct devices now a treasure trove of precious metals for Britain's Royal Mint
Defunct devices now a treasure trove of precious metals for Britain's Royal Mint
Retailers worry about supplies for the holidays while consumers worry about prices
Retailers worry about supplies for the holidays while consumers worry about prices