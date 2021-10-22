The climate crisis is the only story because it touches everything
We’re talking about twin reports from the federal government today, focused on the risks climate change poses to the American economy and global security. It’s, uh, not good. We’ll talk about what’s in each, why the White House wants that information out now and the Joe Manchin of it all. Plus, Big Tech earnings, Jerome Powell’s next moves and a little WeWork news on this grab bag of a Hollowed-Out Shell Thursday.
- “Report: Climate change is an ’emerging threat’ to U.S. economic stability” from Axios
- “White House, intelligence agencies, Pentagon issue reports warning that climate change threatens global security” from The Washington Post
- “Apple’s ad business sees windfall; is accused of breaking its own privacy rules” from 9to5 Mac
- “Snap plummets 22% after missing on revenue expectations” from CNBC
- “Facebook stock drops after company warns Apple’s privacy changes to have bigger Q3 impact” from TechCrunch
- “Facebook plans to change company name to focus on the metaverse” from The Verge
- “Fed cracks down on trading by top officials in wake of scandal” from Politico
- “Scoop: “How about zero?” Manchin, Sanders get heated behind closed doors” from Axios
- “Adam Neumann hosts booze-soaked party as WeWork stock soars in debut” from the New York Post
- “Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to play Australian Open: minister” from Reuters
