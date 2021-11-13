Climate, climate, climate
The United Nations COP26 climate summit is going into overtime because there’s still a lot of work left to do. We’ll explain why the meeting has been a disappointment both in terms of results and in terms of what it’s meant for the spread of climate misinformation. Plus, good news on the vaccine beat. Mandates work! Also, happy birthday, Molly’s mom. And … we have Make Me Smart T-shirts and sweatshirts! You can get yours at Marketplace.org/shop.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “These researchers are trying to stop misinformation from derailing climate progress” from NPR
- “Opinion | Social Media Is Polluted With Climate Denialism” from The New York Times
- “COP26 Live Updates: Negotiators Race to Reach Climate Deal” from The New York Times
- Twitter thread from NBC’s Ben Collins on vaccine mandates
- “YouTube Will Hide ‘Dislike’ Counts to Avoid Creator Pile-Ons” from Bloomberg
- “Walmart is using fully driverless trucks to ramp up its online grocery business” from CNBC
- “There isn’t enough space for all the trees companies want to plant” from Marketplace
- “The Popularity of E-Bikes Isn’t Slowing Down” from The New York Times
- “McDonald’s teams up with Mariah Carey for holiday promotion” from CNBC
- “Arby’s Is Launching a French Fry Flavored Vodka, Available in Crinkle and Curly” from People
