Climate change won’t just trash the Earth — it’ll hurt the economy, too
Climate change is an existential risk to so much life on on this planet, but sometimes the bottom-line risks are more compelling to the people making the decisions. We hate to be so mercenary about this, but let’s talk about it. Plus, a reminder that the pandemic isn’t over, why you don’t humanize robots and the politicking around infrastructure and the debt.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Climate Change Could Cut World Economy by $23 Trillion in 2050, Insurance Giant Warns” from The New York Times
- This thread about the Montana electric vehicle bill
- “States introduce legislation to more than double EV registration fees” from the Associated Press
- “Rising Trend of Punitive Fees on Electric Vehicles Won’t Dent State Highway Funding Shortfalls but Will Hurt Consumers” (PDF) from Consumer Reports
- “India sets a global record for daily infections” from The New York Times
- “GOP Senators Release Outline of $568 Billion Infrastructure Plan” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Mars helicopter Ingenuity flies higher and longer on Red Planet in 2nd flight” from Space
- Finally, photos of Greta Thunberg looking disappointed at world leaders. Happy Earth Day!
