Climate change won’t just trash the Earth — it’ll hurt the economy, too
Episode 417
Apr 22, 2021

On this Earth Day, we'll talk about the global economy and the global pandemic.

Climate change is an existential risk to so much life on on this planet, but sometimes the bottom-line risks are more compelling to the people making the decisions. We hate to be so mercenary about this, but let’s talk about it. Plus, a reminder that the pandemic isn’t over, why you don’t humanize robots and the politicking around infrastructure and the debt.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Biden administration plans "whole of government" approach to fight climate change
Biden administration plans "whole of government" approach to fight climate change
Here’s what happens to the extra food in cooking competition shows
I've always wondered ...
Here’s what happens to the extra food in cooking competition shows
U.S. trade representative: "The global economy needs to evolve"
U.S. trade representative: "The global economy needs to evolve"
Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?
COVID-19
Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?