Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Climate change is coming for Exxon’s assets
Nov 4, 2021
Episode 553

Climate change is coming for Exxon’s assets

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
This is good for the planet, bad for the company.

In a new securities filing, Exxon says some of its oil and gas reserves may face impairment, which means they will likely have to stay in the ground because of climate change. On the show today, we’ll discuss why this is a big deal. Plus, the incoming New York City mayor wants to get paid in bitcoin, Hawaii is welcoming back tourists and tacos in space!

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Willow wants to play ball, not take pictures.

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:49 PM PDT
13:45
4:18 PM PDT
27:57
1:49 PM PDT
1:50
12:45 PM PDT
37:36
7:54 AM PDT
10:25
Nov 4, 2021
9:52
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How does a cap and trade system for carbon emissions work?
How does a cap and trade system for carbon emissions work?
The first great shock of the energy transition
The first great shock of the energy transition
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals