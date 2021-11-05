Climate change is coming for Exxon’s assets
In a new securities filing, Exxon says some of its oil and gas reserves may face impairment, which means they will likely have to stay in the ground because of climate change. On the show today, we’ll discuss why this is a big deal. Plus, the incoming New York City mayor wants to get paid in bitcoin, Hawaii is welcoming back tourists and tacos in space!
- “Exxon warns some assets may be at risk for impairment due to climate change” from Reuters
- “Hawaii Eases Covid Restrictions and Reopens for Tourists” from The New York Times
- “New York City’s mayor-elect says he wants to get paid in Bitcoin” from The Verge
- “NASA’s Latest Breakthrough: ‘Best Space Tacos Yet'” from The New York Times
- “Republican Edward Durr, Truck Driver Who Spent $153 on Campaign, Defeats New Jersey Senate President” from Yahoo
- And yes, the photo we promised of Willow.
