Climate change action: it’s now or never
Sep 2, 2021
Episode 510

Climate change action: it’s now or never

Plus, a nod to Texas's new abortion law and other stories that have us feeling hollowed out.

We know everyone is talking about Texas’s new restrictive abortion law. We’re saving our in-depth conversation about that for Tuesday, when we’ll dive into the economic story behind reproductive rights. Today, we’re talking about other stories that have our shells feeling pretty hollowed out, including the flooding from Hurricane Ida. Can this be a George Floyd moment for climate change? Plus, a bunch of billionaires are paying up. And a plethora of make-you-smile moments — from a swimming rat living his best life in flood waters to ABBA!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

