Climate change action: it’s now or never
We know everyone is talking about Texas’s new restrictive abortion law. We’re saving our in-depth conversation about that for Tuesday, when we’ll dive into the economic story behind reproductive rights. Today, we’re talking about other stories that have our shells feeling pretty hollowed out, including the flooding from Hurricane Ida. Can this be a George Floyd moment for climate change? Plus, a bunch of billionaires are paying up. And a plethora of make-you-smile moments — from a swimming rat living his best life in flood waters to ABBA!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Message Received” from the podcast Strict Scrutiny
- “Latest Updates: Flooding From Ida Kills Dozens of People in Four States” from The New York Times
- “James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at renaissance to Pay $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Apple secures first states to support digital driver’s licenses, but privacy questions linger” from TechCrunch
- “McDonald’s broken ice cream machines are part of FTC investigation, report says” from USA Today
- “ABBA to drop first studio album in 40 years” from CNN
- Cute video of floating rat
