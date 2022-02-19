Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Classified documents were where now?
Feb 18, 2022
Episode 604

Classified documents were where now?

Plus, a karaoke-filled Economics on Tap!

Grab your drinks and settle in, folks. It’s time for a little Economics on Tap! On today’s show, we’ll discuss the National Archives revealing that classified materials were recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Then, Kai and Kimberly dive into the troubling reactions to an ice skating final at the Winter Olympics, and the latest on a potential land war in Europe. Then things get a little musical during a round of our game Half Full/Half Empty (featuring a surprise host!).

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Got any questions, comments or concerns? An answer to the Make Me Smart question? Email it to us: makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message. We’re at 508-827-6278 (508-U-B-SMART)!

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

