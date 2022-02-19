Classified documents were where now?
Grab your drinks and settle in, folks. It’s time for a little Economics on Tap! On today’s show, we’ll discuss the National Archives revealing that classified materials were recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Then, Kai and Kimberly dive into the troubling reactions to an ice skating final at the Winter Olympics, and the latest on a potential land war in Europe. Then things get a little musical during a round of our game Half Full/Half Empty (featuring a surprise host!).
