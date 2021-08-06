Chill out and wear a mask
Feeling a little hollowed out this Thursday? Some in the media are downright apocalyptic. On today’s show, we’ll unpack some of the coverage around COVID-19 variants and what you should (and shouldn’t) be worried about. It does get a little dark though. Later on, guest hosts Kimberly Adams and Meghan McCarty Carino cheer each other up with their favorite Olympic moments.
- “A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say” from Newsweek, and a Twitter doctor’s thoughts on that headline
- “S.Korea on alert for new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant” from Reuters
- “The Lambda variant: is it more infectious, and can it escape vaccines? A virologist explains” from The Conversation
- “U.S. plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans, Fauci says” from Reuters
- “Knitting diver Tom Daley shows his masterpiece — a Team Great Britain sweater” from ESPN
- “Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi share high jump gold medal” from The Washington Post
- Finally, this horse just vibing
