Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Check your quarantine snack supplies
Episode 245
Jul 29, 2020

Plus, we'll answer some other listener questions about the coronavirus relief bill and how weirdly hard it is to unload your extra coins.

We’re tackling a deeply important question on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday: What’s everyone snacking on in quarantine? Let’s compare notes. Plus, we’ll answer some other listener questions about the coronavirus relief bill and how weirdly hard it is to unload your extra coins.

Here’s a list of what we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
