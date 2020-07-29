Check your quarantine snack supplies
We’re tackling a deeply important question on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday: What’s everyone snacking on in quarantine? Let’s compare notes. Plus, we’ll answer some other listener questions about the coronavirus relief bill and how weirdly hard it is to unload your extra coins.
Here’s a list of what we talked about today:
- “Why stimulus checks won’t be taxed, but unemployment benefits will be” from CNN
- “Here’s what you need to know about paying taxes on unemployment benefits” from NBC
- One alternative to what we talked about: “Chick-fil-A locations offer free food for coins amid national change shortage” from NBC
