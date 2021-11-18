Can we divert container ships in California to other ports?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Texas is throwing a bit of shade at California. In a recent ad, it says Texas ports are open and ready to solve the nation’s supply chain problems. But can ships really be diverted from the Port of Los Angeles to Houston? It’s not as easy as it sounds. Plus, we’ll answer your questions about why skyscrapers keep lights on at night, ESG investing and the origin story behind a piece of Marketplace merch.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Why Container Ships Can’t Sail Around the California Ports Bottleneck” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Column: More nonsense from Texas Gov. Abbott” from The Los Angeles Times
- “Why Is New York City’s Skyline Always Lit Up?” from The New York Times
- “Is ESG investing really socially responsible?” from “Marketplace”
- Our episode on ESG investing: “Can capitalists save the planet?”
- Get your Marketplace Vintage Kai Tee
Thanks to those of you who sent us questions this week. If you have a question you’d like our hosts to answer in a future episode, call us at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278) or send a voice memo.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.