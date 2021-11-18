Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Can we divert container ships in California to other ports?
Nov 17, 2021
Episode 562

Can we divert container ships in California to other ports?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, Kai shares the story behind Marketplace's vintage tee. IYKYK.

Texas is throwing a bit of shade at California. In a recent ad, it says Texas ports are open and ready to solve the nation’s supply chain problems. But can ships really be diverted from the Port of Los Angeles to Houston? It’s not as easy as it sounds. Plus, we’ll answer your questions about why skyscrapers keep lights on at night, ESG investing and the origin story behind a piece of Marketplace merch.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Thanks to those of you who sent us questions this week. If you have a question you’d like our hosts to answer in a future episode, call us at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278) or send a voice memo.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:42 PM PST
14:29
4:31 PM PST
28:13
1:59 PM PST
1:50
7:24 AM PST
9:51
Nov 17, 2021
28:17
Nov 17, 2021
5:28
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Louis DeJoy on why he’s slowing mail and raising prices at the USPS: “We have no money”
Louis DeJoy on why he’s slowing mail and raising prices at the USPS: “We have no money”
Inflation is hiding within retail sales spikes
Inflation is hiding within retail sales spikes
Biden pressures China on commitments to buy U.S. goods and services
Biden pressures China on commitments to buy U.S. goods and services
The future of work anywhere: gardens, stores and hotels
Workplace Culture
The future of work anywhere: gardens, stores and hotels