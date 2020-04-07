As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 165
Apr 6, 2020
California leads states in coronavirus cooperation
The word of the day is "monopsony."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is interested in teaming up with other states to tamp down bidding wars on personal protective equipment, and we’re all learning the word “monopsony.” Plus: Apple’s spending spree and a very musical Zoom call.
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What happened today?
