Bring on the at-home rapid COVID tests
Dec 3, 2021
Episode 571

Bring on the at-home rapid COVID tests

The Biden administration makes a big investment.

The U.S. lags behind other countries when it comes to making rapid at-home COVID-19 tests easily available and inexpensive. And we’re going to need to get better at it as omicron variant concerns increase and we see more indoor gatherings. Then we’ll look at the staffing shortages many schools have faced and what that’s meant for those who’ve stayed. And it’s Friday, so we’ll wrap up with a round of everyone’s favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

