Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
BLM and pride take it to the streets
Episode 215
Jun 16, 2020

BLM and pride take it to the streets

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Are they a coalition? Yes. Is it comfortable? We'll talk about it.

As protests against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd enter a third week, we’re also well into LGBTQ Pride month and, now, a few days away from Juneteenth.

In New York on Sunday, thousands of people gathered for the Black Trans Lives Matter rally, and in Los Angeles there was LGBTQ presence at the All Black Lives Matter march in Hollywood. Across the country, we’re seeing these two civil rights movements come together.

Here to talk with us about intersectionality at this moment is Keith Boykin. He’s a lawyer, journalist and commentator on CNN. He worked in the Clinton administration and wrote the book “One More River to Cross: Black & Gay in America.” His new book, out next year, is called “Race Against Time: Politics of a Darkening America.”

Plus, with “Marketplace’s” Kimberly Adams in for Molly Wood on this episode, we’ll talk about Infrastructure Week — are we in it now? Did it ever end? — and President Donald Trump’s new executive order on policing. We’ll also hear from listeners on how they changed their minds about discussing racism with their kids, and defunding the police.

When you’re done listening, tell your Echo device to “make me smart” for our Alexa explainers, and don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter! Here’s the latest issue.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer