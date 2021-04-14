The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Bitcoin is getting real. What now?
Season 5 | Episode 409
Apr 13, 2021

Bitcoin is getting real. What now?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
With crypto going mainstream, there's bound to be winners and losers, says Gil Luria, the director of research at D.A. Davidson.

It’s finally here: the episode to answer all your Bitcoin questions. (Or, possibly, inspire more.)

As we’ve talked a lot about on the show, it’s getting real with Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency appears to be going mainstream, and this week it’s expected to get another boost when Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the country, goes public.

Now, there’s bound to be potential winners and losers with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, said Gil Luria, the director of research at D.A. Davidson. We’ll dig into it on today’s show, plus Gil answers your questions about Bitcoin mining and the related math problems that are hard to get our heads around.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Push to vaccinate Latinx farmworkers picks up
COVID-19
Push to vaccinate Latinx farmworkers picks up
How helpful is the sell 1, donate 1 business model?
How helpful is the sell 1, donate 1 business model?
Have cold medicine sales declined during the COVID-19 crisis?
COVID-19
Have cold medicine sales declined during the COVID-19 crisis?
Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?
Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?