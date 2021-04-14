Bitcoin is getting real. What now?
It’s finally here: the episode to answer all your Bitcoin questions. (Or, possibly, inspire more.)
As we’ve talked a lot about on the show, it’s getting real with Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency appears to be going mainstream, and this week it’s expected to get another boost when Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the country, goes public.
Now, there’s bound to be potential winners and losers with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, said Gil Luria, the director of research at D.A. Davidson. We’ll dig into it on today’s show, plus Gil answers your questions about Bitcoin mining and the related math problems that are hard to get our heads around.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Molly’s interview with Gil: “Don’t look now, but Bitcoin is going mainstream,” from “Marketplace Tech”
- The 2013 article referencing Gil’s first note about Bitcoin: “Bitcoin Could Be Worth 10-100x Current Price – Analyst,” from StreetInsider.com
- “SPAC Boom Faces New SEC Threat With Accounting Crackdown” from Bloomberg
- “Darius, ‘World’s Longest Rabbit,’ Is Missing” from The New York Times
