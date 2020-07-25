Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Be nice to someone this weekend
Episode 242
Jul 24, 2020

Be nice to someone this weekend

Ideally, more than one someone.

We’re 135 days into the COVID-19 pandemic and the bottom could fall out of the economy in a few days. Everyone’s having a hard time in some way, so our main message for today’s happy hour episode is this: Be nice to someone, or a few someones, this weekend. Also on tap, the mask policy at McDonald’s, a somewhat-related thing about George H.W. Bush, baseball’s return and more on that AOC speech. TGIF!

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube! Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.

