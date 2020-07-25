Be nice to someone this weekend
We’re 135 days into the COVID-19 pandemic and the bottom could fall out of the economy in a few days. Everyone’s having a hard time in some way, so our main message for today’s happy hour episode is this: Be nice to someone, or a few someones, this weekend. Also on tap, the mask policy at McDonald’s, a somewhat-related thing about George H.W. Bush, baseball’s return and more on that AOC speech. TGIF!
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Trump Is Putting On a Show in Portland” from the Atlantic
- “How McDonald’s plans to enforce its new mask policy” from CNN
- This Twitter conversation about unemployment insurance
- “Cutting UI benefits by $400 per week will significantly harm U.S. families, jobs, and growth” from the Economic Policy Institute
- “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breaks C-SPAN Twitter Video Records With Floor Speech” from the Wrap
- “What century does Trump think American women are living in?” from the Washington Post
- Finally… Tom Hanks hawking hot dogs
