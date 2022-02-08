Base salaries boom for Amazon’s corporate, tech workers

On Monday, Amazon increased the base pay cap for some of its employees. Tech and corporate workers will see their base salaries rise from $160,000 to $350,000. In an internal memo, the company announced it hopes to offer more competitive compensation compared to other big tech companies. With Amazon being one of the world’s largest employers, we wonder what effect it could have on wages throughout the tech industry as well as for the rest of its own employees. We’ll also catch you up on the weekend’s news, including a White House update on Russia. Plus, a Make Me Smile that’s just our type!

