Base salaries boom for Amazon’s corporate, tech workers

On Monday, Amazon increased the base pay cap for some of its employees. Tech and corporate workers will see their base salaries rise from $160,000 to $350,000. In an internal memo, the company announced it hopes to offer more competitive compensation compared to other big tech companies. With Amazon being one of the world’s largest employers, we wonder what effect it could have on wages throughout the tech industry as well as for the rest of its own employees. We’ll also catch you up on the weekend’s news, including a White House update on Russia. Plus, a Make Me Smile that’s just our type!
- “Amazon more than doubles max base pay to $350k for corporate and tech workers, citing labor market” from GeekWire
- “Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup, US officials say” from Politico
- “How New York City’s Hospitals Withstood the Omicron Surge” from The New York Times
- “U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 900,000, driven in part by Omicron surge” from Reuters
- “How Leisure Time Became Work” from The Atlantic
- “‘You’ve got mail’ | Tom Hanks responds to typewritten fan letters from Heights High School” from KHOU
