Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Base salaries boom for Amazon’s corporate, tech workers
Feb 7, 2022
Episode 595

Base salaries boom for Amazon’s corporate, tech workers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
What that tells us about the labor market and more on today's What'd We Miss Monday!

On Monday, Amazon increased the base pay cap for some of its employees. Tech and corporate workers will see their base salaries rise from $160,000 to $350,000. In an internal memo, the company announced it hopes to offer more competitive compensation compared to other big tech companies. With Amazon being one of the world’s largest employers, we wonder what effect it could have on wages throughout the tech industry as well as for the rest of its own employees. We’ll also catch you up on the weekend’s news, including a White House update on Russia. Plus, a Make Me Smile that’s just our type!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:35 PM PST
17:52
4:50 PM PST
27:30
1:52 PM PST
1:50
7:28 AM PST
9:09
Feb 7, 2022
7:54
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Are we ready for an augmented reality future?
Are we ready for an augmented reality future?
Tracing America’s long history of racial housing discrimination
Race and Economy
Tracing America’s long history of racial housing discrimination
January's strong jobs report says more people have come off the sidelines to go to work
January's strong jobs report says more people have come off the sidelines to go to work
Corporate sponsors quiet as Beijing Olympics get underway
Corporate sponsors quiet as Beijing Olympics get underway