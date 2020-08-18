SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Back to school … for about a day
Episode 258
Aug 17, 2020

Back to school … for about a day

School is a "clusterf---," as one student newspaper put it. The only solution is to fix the virus.

Kai’s kids had their first miserable day of remote learning today; Molly’s kid was back at it last week, while she provided IT support. The situation at some colleges and universities is even worse, with students being sent home just days after arriving (and paying deposits for the semester). It’s all playing out just as Scott Galloway predicted. And it’s still only August. To lighten the mood: “The Golden Girls” and a whiz-bang way to get people to put masks on. Plus, a “state of democracy” update from Molly.

Here’s a list of what we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
