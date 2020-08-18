Back to school … for about a day
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Kai’s kids had their first miserable day of remote learning today; Molly’s kid was back at it last week, while she provided IT support. The situation at some colleges and universities is even worse, with students being sent home just days after arriving (and paying deposits for the semester). It’s all playing out just as Scott Galloway predicted. And it’s still only August. To lighten the mood: “The Golden Girls” and a whiz-bang way to get people to put masks on. Plus, a “state of democracy” update from Molly.
Here’s a list of what we talked about today:
- “UNC-Chapel Hill reverses plans for in-person classes after 130 students test positive for Covid-19” from CNN
- “We saw this coming” from the Daily Tar Heel, UNC’s student newspaper
- “Mortgage delinquencies surge more than 8% to a 9-year high as the coronavirus pandemic hits a corner of the housing market” from Insider
- “Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding” from the Washington Post
- “House Democrats will vote on giving Postal Service a $25 billion boost” from CNN
- “‘The Golden Girls’ House Sells for $1 Million Over Ask” from The Wall Street Journal
- Finally, we present to you “The Karenator”:
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.