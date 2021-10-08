As dark place as it gets
On this hollowed-out shell Thursday, we waste no time getting to the dark place. The Biden administration released reports detailing just how big of an impact climate change will have on our lives, from more traffic, higher rates of depression and anxiety, and even more bugs. We’ll talk about those challenges. Plus, other stories of note, including a big win for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Then, a beef over Bruce Springsteen lyrics has finally been put to bed.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden administration releases alarming reports on climate change challenges” from NBC News
- “Caesars Palace To Host 3-Day Climate Denier Conference” from HuffPost
- “Ireland Signs On to Global Deal Seeking to Curb Tax Avoidance” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The trillion-dollar coin scheme, explained by the guy who invented it” from Vox
- “San Francisco to Ease Some Face-Mask Requirements” also from The Wall Street Journal
- Tweet thread about the correct Bruce Springsteen lyrics
