How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
As dark place as it gets
Oct 7, 2021
Episode 534

As dark place as it gets

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Because we're talking about climate change.

On this hollowed-out shell Thursday, we waste no time getting to the dark place. The Biden administration released reports detailing just how big of an impact climate change will have on our lives, from more traffic, higher rates of depression and anxiety, and even more bugs. We’ll talk about those challenges. Plus, other stories of note, including a big win for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Then, a beef over Bruce Springsteen lyrics has finally been put to bed.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:28 PM PDT
15:22
4:17 PM PDT
26:23
1:54 PM PDT
1:50
7:18 AM PDT
7:46
3:00 AM PDT
5:13
Oct 6, 2021
35:55
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What's been the spark behind all the recent strikes and attempts to unionize?
What's been the spark behind all the recent strikes and attempts to unionize?
The challenges of getting oil companies to decommission California's aging offshore oil rigs
The challenges of getting oil companies to decommission California's aging offshore oil rigs
How might a Federal Reserve digital currency work?
How might a Federal Reserve digital currency work?
White gold
How We Survive
White gold