Are you ready to go back to the office?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Big Tech is. Facebook, Google and other companies armed with the data to look ahead on this pandemic are slowly but surely bringing employees back in. On today’s show, Molly and Kai contemplate sitting in traffic once again. Plus, we go “Half Full/Half Empty” on inflation, movie theaters, “Peepsi” and much more on this Friday grab-bag episode.
Here are links to everything we talked about today:
- “Europe warns hospitals at ‘breaking point’ as third Covid wave hits” from Financial Times
- “America’s Obsession With Wipes Is Tearing Up Sewer Systems” from Bloomberg
- “Startups Axios and the Athletic Discuss Merger, Consider SPAC Deal” from The Wall Street Journal
- “WeWork agrees to go public through a SPAC deal with BowX Acquisition” from CNBC
- “Facebook sets reopening date for S.F., Bay Area offices, with no free food and no transit” from the San Francisco Chronicle
- “Big tech CEOs face lawmakers in House hearing on social media’s role in extremism, misinformation” from The Washington Post
- “Amazon keeps trying to troll US Congress members in perplexing new PR strategy” from the Verge
- “Prince Harry is now a chief impact officer. What does that actually mean?” from Marketplace
- “Movie theaters reopen without their biggest moneymaker: snacks” from Marketplace
- “Fed Chair: Rise in inflation not ‘particularly large’ from $1.9 trillion rescue package” from Marketplace
- “The Suez Canal block could hit ‘downstream’ manufacturers the hardest” from Marketplace
- “Ok, Sure, But Why Wasn’t It Named ‘Peepsi’” from Refinery29
- More big boat content
Join us on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.
The team
It’s your last chance!
Donate by midnight to double your impact for Million Bazillion.