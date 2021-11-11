Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Are trade tariffs affecting inflation?
Nov 10, 2021
Episode 557

Are trade tariffs affecting inflation?

Yes, but no. We'll break it down on this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday.

We’re inflating! Today, we got word that consumer prices jumped the highest they ever have in the last 30 years. One listener wants to know how much of that has to do with former President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. The answer? Not as much as you’d think. Plus, we’re fielding your questions about who is or isn’t keeping governments and businesses accountable on climate action, and the origin of “bananapants.”

Here is everything we talked about today:

Thanks to all of you who submitted a question. If you’d like the hosts to answer a question in an upcoming episode, call us at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278) or send a voice memo.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

