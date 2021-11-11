Are trade tariffs affecting inflation?
We’re inflating! Today, we got word that consumer prices jumped the highest they ever have in the last 30 years. One listener wants to know how much of that has to do with former President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. The answer? Not as much as you’d think. Plus, we’re fielding your questions about who is or isn’t keeping governments and businesses accountable on climate action, and the origin of “bananapants.”
- “U.S. Inflation Hit 30-Year High in October as Consumer Prices Jump 6.2%” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Yellen says reciprocal lowering of tariffs could help ease inflation” from Reuters
- “Q&A: Understanding Paris Agreement NDCs” from the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions
- Wonk out with the October jobs report (Table A-15 is on page 28)
- And the episode that made “bananapants” a thing on “Make Me Smart
