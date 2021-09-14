Apple says update your devices now
The myth of Apple’s security impermeability has been shattered to pieces. Today, Apple issued an emergency software update for its products after researchers discovered devices could be infected with the highly invasive Pegasus software without (yes, withOUT) a single click. We’ll explain what that means for your security. Plus, “Shipageddon” will be with us until 2022, and we discuss a few science-related stories you might’ve missed, including one about baby cows being potty-trained. And finally, one of the fashion industry’s biggest parties is making us smile (#metgala).
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Apple Issues Emergency Security Updates to Close a Spyware Flaw” from The New York Times
- “U.S. Ports See Shipping Logjams Likely Extending Far Into 2022” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Supply chain crisis will leave permanent scar, UPS warns” from The Financial Times
- “Courting moderates, House Democrats stop short of proposing the most aggressive plans to tax the rich” from The New York Times
- “Scientists Claim Overeating Is Not the Primary Cause of Obesity — Point to More Effective Weight Loss Strategies” from SciTech Daily
- David Leonhardt op-ed about his month without sugar
- “For a livable future, 60% of oil and gas must stay in the ground” from Grist
- “Meat accounts for nearly 60% of all greenhouse gases from food production, study finds” from The Guardian
- A tweet thread from U.S. Rep. Katie Porter
- “The Real Reason Workers Want to Stay Remote: 75% Can’t Leave Their Pandemic Pets Behind” from Digital.com
- “Scientists Are Toilet-Training Baby Cows to Cut Emissions” from Bloomberg
- #MetGala
None of us is as smart as all of us.
