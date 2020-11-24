Another COVID-19 vaccine looks promising, but who will take it?

AstraZeneca is the third pharmaceutical company in recent weeks to say it has a potentially viable coronavirus vaccine, and a cheaper one at that. With Marketplace’s Marielle Segarra, we’ll talk about how businesses can influence public health once we have a vaccine and even dare to imagine a day when kids can permanently go back to school. Plus: We talk about the people President-elect Joe Biden has tapped to run the Treasury and State departments. Did you know Antony Blinken has a singing career?

Here's everything we talked about today:

