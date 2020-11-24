Another COVID-19 vaccine looks promising, but who will take it?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
AstraZeneca is the third pharmaceutical company in recent weeks to say it has a potentially viable coronavirus vaccine, and a cheaper one at that. With Marketplace’s Marielle Segarra, we’ll talk about how businesses can influence public health once we have a vaccine and even dare to imagine a day when kids can permanently go back to school. Plus: We talk about the people President-elect Joe Biden has tapped to run the Treasury and State departments. Did you know Antony Blinken has a singing career?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper” from the Associated Press
- “Vaccination will be required to fly, says Qantas chief” from the BBC
- “Biden Picks Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary” from The Wall Street Journal
- “‘The end is in sight’: Experts express optimism about COVID-19 pandemic coming to a close” from the Boston Globe
- “Key government agency acknowledges Biden’s win and begins formal transition” from CNN
- Antony Blinken’s Spotify page
- And this Janet Yellen meme
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.