An important next step for #MeToo
Today we’ll talk about some big news on the #MeToo front — Congress approved a new bill that guarantees legal recourse in courts to employees who have experienced sexual harassment at work. We’ll also talk about the latest in the fight for student athlete rights and how rising rents play into inflation. We’ll end with some Make Me Smiles, including zoo fundraisers and an update on our favorite Zoom cat-astrophe!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- Inflation: Four reasons your rent is going up from The Washington Post
- Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone from AP News
- NLRB petitioned to classify USC, UCLA athletes as employees from the Los Angeles Times
- This Valentine’s Day, Consider A Gift That’s Warm, Furry Or Crawly. Or Has Fins. from Forbes
- Judge Roy Ferguson’s tweet
