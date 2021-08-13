America has been diverse. We just weren’t counting right.
New data is out from the U.S. Census Bureau, and while it might seem like America just became a lot more diverse, we may have been that way all along. We break down some of the census numbers. Also, guest host Meghan McCarty Carino, who’s feeling a little less hollowed out today, discusses what we can learn from Native Americans’ high COVID-19 vaccination rates. Then, the hosts get all smiley and talk about LeVar Burton’s post-“Jeopardy!” future and bears!
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “2020 Census Statistics Highlight Local Population Changes and Nation’s Racial and Ethnic Diversity” from the U.S. Census Bureau
- “LGBT Community Harder Hit by Economic Impact of the Pandemic” from the U.S. Census Bureau
- “Despite obstacles, Native Americans have the nation’s highest COVID-19 vaccination rate” from The Los Angeles Times
- “Ava DuVernay Wants to Create a Show for LeVar Burton After His ‘Jeopardy!’ Heartbreak” from TV Insider
- “Tisha Campbell Encounters Wild Bear Inside California Supermarket — and Has Video to Prove It!” from People
