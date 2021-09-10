Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

All y’all need to get vaccinated
Sep 9, 2021
The White House is mandating the shot for a larger share of the American workforce to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On today’s show, we talk about the biggest news of the day. The Joe Biden administration has ordered two-thirds of the American workforce to get the jab. We’ll discuss the latest round of vaccine mandates. Plus, an update on the abortion ban in Texas and the buy now, pay later boom — what can possibly go wrong? Finally, we fill our hollowed-out shells with Blue’s Clues and some fun facts about rats!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

