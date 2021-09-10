All y’all need to get vaccinated
On today’s show, we talk about the biggest news of the day. The Joe Biden administration has ordered two-thirds of the American workforce to get the jab. We’ll discuss the latest round of vaccine mandates. Plus, an update on the abortion ban in Texas and the buy now, pay later boom — what can possibly go wrong? Finally, we fill our hollowed-out shells with Blue’s Clues and some fun facts about rats!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden is requiring the vast majority of federal workers to get vaccinated or face disciplinary measures” from The New York Times
- “Justice Department Sues Texas Over New Abortion Ban” from NPR
- “As ‘buy now, pay later’ surges, a third of U.S. users fall behind on payments” from Reuters
- “Deja vu as container ship runs aground in Suez Canal but is quickly refloated” from Metro News
- Blue’s Clues Turns 25
- “Beached Rat Carcasses Indicate Mass Rodent Death During Ida, Experts Say” from Gothamist
- “5 fun facts about rats | Explore | Awesome Activities & Fun Facts!” from CBC
