All the ICUs in Southern California are full

In what feels like a flashback to New York in March, field hospitals are sprouting up around Southern California as the region hit an alarming milestone: ICU capacity at 0%. It’s a grim reminder that even with one approved COVID-19 vaccine and more on the way, we are still in the darkest days of this pandemic. We hope you’re staying home and staying safe for the holidays. But before we talk about that, Molly Wood will break down the latest about that huge, probably Russian hack into the U.S. government. Plus, your chance to implode President Donald Trump’s Atlantic City casino.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “More Hacking Attacks Found as Officials Warn of ‘Grave Risk’ to U.S. Government” from The New York Times
- “I Was the Homeland Security Adviser to Trump. We’re Being Hacked.” from The New York Times
- “Bar complaint filed against Trump attorneys in Arizona” from 12News
- “ICU availability in Southern California at 0% amid deluge of COVID-19 patients” from the Los Angeles Times
- “In New York City, snowfall tops all of last winter’s” from The New York Times. Check out that photo!
- “Win a Chance to Destroy Trump’s Casino Like He Destroyed Our Country” from Rolling Stone
- Here’s the link to that auction
- “In Historic Move, Biden To Pick Native American Rep. Haaland As Interior Secretary” from NPR
- This beautiful, musical Christmas dispatch from Camp Davids
