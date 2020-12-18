How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
All the ICUs in Southern California are full
Episode 343
Dec 17, 2020

All the ICUs in Southern California are full

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
You'll be home for Christmas, we hope.

In what feels like a flashback to New York in March, field hospitals are sprouting up around Southern California as the region hit an alarming milestone: ICU capacity at 0%. It’s a grim reminder that even with one approved COVID-19 vaccine and more on the way, we are still in the darkest days of this pandemic. We hope you’re staying home and staying safe for the holidays. But before we talk about that, Molly Wood will break down the latest about that huge, probably Russian hack into the U.S. government. Plus, your chance to implode President Donald Trump’s Atlantic City casino.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Make Me Smart is powered by listeners like you — become a Marketplace Investor today!

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
How we shop for the holidays is different this year
COVID-19
How we shop for the holidays is different this year
"We're definitely counting on a comeback"
COVID-19
"We're definitely counting on a comeback"

Freedom of the press isn’t free.

Support independent news today.

give now
For small retailers, COVID-19 is changing business, but to what extent?
For small retailers, COVID-19 is changing business, but to what extent?