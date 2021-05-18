Donate today and your gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the American Public Media Board.
Air travel is back — but is that good?
Well, it’s definitely Monday. Companies are panic-buying over inflation fears, Elon Musk is still talking about crypto, AT&T is suddenly pivoting out of content and, oh yeah, bald eagles want to eat your pets. We’ll talk about all of it. Plus: Molly reflects on a recent air travel experience that has her craving a “John Madden summer.” Your mileage may vary.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for Bitcoin” from Bloomberg
- “Inflation Rate 2021 and Shortages: Companies Panic Buying as Supplies Run Short” also from Bloomberg
- “Air Travel Is Back, Including All the Things You Hated” from The Wall Street Journal
- “AT&T-Discovery Deal Is More Evidence Media, Telecom Don’t Mix” from, get this, Bloomberg
- “Traveling with John Madden” from the Chicago Tribune
- “Kenny Mayne explains why he’s leaving ESPN” from the Los Angeles Times
- “Bald Eagles Are Back. And They Want to Eat Your Pets.” from The Wall Street Journal
