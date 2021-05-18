Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Air travel is back — but is that good?
Episode 434
May 17, 2021

Air travel is back — but is that good?

Plus, a case of the Mondays for crypto, telecoms, inflationary fears and pets.

Well, it’s definitely Monday. Companies are panic-buying over inflation fears, Elon Musk is still talking about crypto, AT&T is suddenly pivoting out of content and, oh yeah, bald eagles want to eat your pets. We’ll talk about all of it. Plus: Molly reflects on a recent air travel experience that has her craving a “John Madden summer.” Your mileage may vary.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

