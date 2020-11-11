A week after Election Day, here’s what to keep an eye on
Election Day was a week ago, but you’d be forgiven for feeling like it’s been forever.
Early voting started more than a month ago, and most news organizations didn’t declare Joe Biden the winner until three days ago, and it’s not over yet.
President Donald Trump is unwilling to concede the election, he’s getting support from key Republican colleagues, and his campaign is filing lawsuits in battleground states with unsubstantiated allegations of fraud. Pollsters are starting their post-mortem even as control of the Senate rests on two runoff elections in Georgia.
Today Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams joins us from Washington to sort through all this. We’ll discuss her key takeaways from the election, what it means for the economy, which storylines need a little more nuance and who’s making money off it all.
Later, we’ll hear from a few of you: one listener’s reaction to Kamala Harris’ historic role as vice president-elect, another’s thoughts on the American “rural-tocracy” and one frontline worker who can’t imagine spending all day on Zoom (us too, pal).
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- Kimberly’s latest: “Change in the White House means changing plans for some businesses”
- “No, This Election Did Not Go ‘Smoothly‘” from Slate
- “False claims that Biden ‘lost’ Pennsylvania surge, and tech companies struggle to keep up.” from The New York Times
- “A little-known Trump appointee is in charge of handing transition resources to Biden — and she isn’t budging” from The Washington Post
- This campaign spending dashboard
- “A Peculiar Way to Pick a President” from The New York Times’ podcast “The Daily”
