‘A Tapestry of Bonkers’
Episode 233
Jul 13, 2020

‘A Tapestry of Bonkers’

That's how today's guest host, Kimberly Adams, describes her news fix, a big story from her hometown paper.

Sometimes you have to laugh so you don’t cry. That’s how guest host Kimberly Adams is feeling about two big news stories out of her hometown of St. Louis and her current town, Washington, D.C. Today on the show we’re talking about reopening and re-closing California, that couple that brandished guns at protesters and the football team that finally changed its racist name.

Here’s a list of some of the stories we’re talking about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
