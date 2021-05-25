A look at the history — and future — of police funding

How do we reduce crime, especially amid calls to defund the police?

While many point to rising crime rates as an indicator that more funding is needed, studies show almost no link between crime and money spent. So what’s the answer?

“We know what’s required,” said Elizabeth Hinton, a professor of history and African American studies at Yale University and author of the new book “America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s.”

On today’s show, Hinton walks us through some of the decisions that led to the current moment, past attempts to find a solution and things to consider in conversations around police funding as we move forward.

“When people are talking about defund the police or calling for defund the police, they’re saying we want a different set of investments of our taxpayer dollars into communities,” Hinton said.

Later on, we’ll hear from a listener who gives us insight into one of Molly’s favorite songs. Plus, an answer to the Make Me Smart Question.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Cheers to making it through this year! Donate today to get our new Mason jar mug and “Stonktails” recipe book: marketplace.org/givesmart