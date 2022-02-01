A different pandemic for parents
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
On Monday, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for anyone over the age of 18. It’s the second vaccine the FDA has approved for use by adults, but parents seeking official guidance for children under 5 are still left with plenty of questions and not many answers. Then we catch up on the news we missed over the weekend, including Spotify’s response to the Joe Rogan controversy, a racist smear campaign against a presidential nominee for the Federal Reserve Board, and how fashion brands could be edging toward the end of consumer-friendly seasonal sales. Plus, we have serious fun with a couple of interactive projects and a musical Make Me Smile!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “FDA fully approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine” from The Hill
- “‘We are so tired’: US parents and doctors say kids under five left behind in Covid vaccine race” from The Guardian
- “Spotify’s Platform Rules and Approach to COVID-19” from Spotify
- “Biden’s Federal Reserve Nominee Lisa Cook Is Facing A Racist Smear Campaign” from The Huffington Post
- “Bank of America says it sees seven Fed rate hikes this year” from Reuters
- “Wordle has been bought by The New York Times, will ‘initially’ remain free for everyone to play” from The Verge
- “Fashion Brands Hope Covid Will Banish End-of-Season Sales” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Can You Gerrymander Your Party to Power?” from The New York Times
- “Play mini golf to see how politicians tilt elections using maps” from The Washington Post
- “COVID cases mount as athletes, personnel arrive in Beijing” from Reuters
- Miles the Music Kid’s YouTube channel
What’s making you smile this week? Let us know. Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278)
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.