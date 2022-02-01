Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
A different pandemic for parents
Jan 31, 2022
Episode 590

A different pandemic for parents

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Just a reminder, folks.

On Monday, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for anyone over the age of 18. It’s the second vaccine the FDA has approved for use by adults, but parents seeking official guidance for children under 5 are still left with plenty of questions and not many answers. Then we catch up on the news we missed over the weekend, including Spotify’s response to the Joe Rogan controversy, a racist smear campaign against a presidential nominee for the Federal Reserve Board, and how fashion brands could be edging toward the end of consumer-friendly seasonal sales. Plus, we have serious fun with a couple of interactive projects and a musical Make Me Smile!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

What’s making you smile this week? Let us know. Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278)

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:49 PM PST
18:36
4:16 PM PST
27:23
1:54 PM PST
1:50
7:08 AM PST
8:49
2:36 AM PST
8:03
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
11:19 AM PST
1:36
Union membership fell in 2021, despite high-profile campaigns. Where do workers go from here?
Union membership fell in 2021, despite high-profile campaigns. Where do workers go from here?
What did – and didn’t – the Paycheck Protection Program do for small businesses?
What did – and didn’t – the Paycheck Protection Program do for small businesses?
Consumers confidence drags while economy takes a roller coaster ride
Consumers confidence drags while economy takes a roller coaster ride
How much is climate a factor in where people are moving?
A Warmer World
How much is climate a factor in where people are moving?