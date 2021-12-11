A cheesy close to 2021
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
On the final show of the year, we’re talking cheese. Specifically, the supply and demand of cream cheese in America. Plus, one of the hosts gives us their hot take on formaggio. On a more serious note, we’ll review a congressional report card on prescription drug prices and end the show with a holiday-themed round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Thank you for joining us for our last show of 2021. We’ll be back with a new episode on Jan. 10. In the meantime, look out for some of our favorite episodes of the year in your podcast feed. Happy holidays from the “Make Me Smart” team!
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “That Cream Cheese Shortage You Heard About? Cyberattacks Played a Part” from Bloomberg
- “Drugmakers aim big price hikes at U.S. patients, congressional report finds” from Reuters
- “House Democrats find in three-year investigation that drug prices are ‘unsustainable, unjustifiable and unfair'” from The Washington Post
- “The FAA will give Bezos and Branson its last astronaut wings” from Engadget
- “USPS workers want residents to know about its new holiday hours” from 13wham.com
- “Office holiday parties are back and smaller than ever” from Vox
- “Christmas movie production snowballs to reach new record” from BBC
- “Pasadena Prepares For Rose Parade Festivities Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases” from CBS Los Angeles
- “Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Makes History With Diamond Status” from Huff Post
New Investors Week: Your first donation to Marketplace goes TWICE as far with a dollar-for-dollar match from the Investors Challenge Fund! If you can, please give now.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.