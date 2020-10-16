Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Episode 300
Oct 15, 2020

“300 episod Kay”

It's our 300th episode! Sorry the cake got messed up.

It’s our 300th episode! We’re eating some cake to celebrate, and Kai’s got a little messed up — that’s it in the picture for this episode. We’re also going to hear from a bunch of you about how you’ve become smart over 300 episodes of the show. Thank you all so, so much for listening! Before that, we have some news stories to talk about, including the latest maneuver from Ajit Pai at the Federal Communications Commission and the results of our new poll with Edison Research.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today, including the old episodes listeners shouted out:

The celebration continues tomorrow on our YouTube channel, where we’ll do our live happy hour episode at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, 3:30 p.m. Pacific. Subscribe so you don’t miss it!

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
