“300 episod Kay”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
It’s our 300th episode! We’re eating some cake to celebrate, and Kai’s got a little messed up — that’s it in the picture for this episode. We’re also going to hear from a bunch of you about how you’ve become smart over 300 episodes of the show. Thank you all so, so much for listening! Before that, we have some news stories to talk about, including the latest maneuver from Ajit Pai at the Federal Communications Commission and the results of our new poll with Edison Research.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today, including the old episodes listeners shouted out:
- “FCC Chairman says he will move to ‘clarify’ Section 230, threatening tech’s legal shield” from CNBC
- “A loss of sleep, income and trust revealed in the latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll” from Marketplace
- “The internet as we know it rests on 26 words from 1996” from “Make Me Smart”
- “Remember when a Columbia River boat pilot made us smart about shoes?” from “Make Me Smart”
- “Maybe Modern Monetary Theory is an answer to the COVID-19 economic crisis” from “Make Me Smart”
- “Solving the wildfire paradox” from “Make Me Smart”
The celebration continues tomorrow on our YouTube channel, where we’ll do our live happy hour episode at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, 3:30 p.m. Pacific. Subscribe so you don’t miss it!
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.