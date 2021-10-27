We’re back on the road this week! Our destination? The Salton Sea, in the Southern California desert near the Mexican border. The perfect place to go as the planet heats up. It was once marketed as “Palm Springs with water,” but now the sea is receding and increasingly toxic. The community that once thrived here has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the country.

But there is some hope. All around the toxic sea is a huge amount of lithium. It’s in the bubbling hot brine deep underground — a potential game changer as we transition our cars, buildings and power grids off of fossil fuels.

There are already 11 geothermal power plants that use the brine as a source of renewable energy in this area. Now, the companies that own them are working to figure out how they can extract lithium from the brine they’re already pumping. We spoke to Rod Colwell, CEO of Controlled Thermal Resources. He doesn’t have a geothermal plant yet, but he said his company’s close to building one.

“There’s a lot of opportunity, if you think about it as a blank canvas,” said Colwell, an Australian entrepreneur who settled on the Salton Sea after searching the world for the perfect spot for his geothermal plant. “There’s been no deprivation of the mineral resource, no deprivation of the heat resource. It’s just a beast.”

The technology Colwell’s company plans to use to extract the lithium from the brine hasn’t yet been used on a commercial scale. And some folks think that no matter how big the plans are, turning this area of California into “Lithium Valley” will take some time.

“There’s never been a lithium project that I’m aware of — and I’m aware of most of them — that’s been on time. I don’t think there’s one that’s been on budget,” said Joe Lowry, a consultant on the production and sale of lithium, known colloquially in the industry as Mr. Lithium.

But rewards are likely to come to the company that does figure it out. Residents of the surrounding community are eager to see the Salton Sea reborn.