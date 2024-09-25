Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Embrace the (Energy) Suck
Sep 25, 2024
Season 6 | Episode 3

Embrace the (Energy) Suck

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, left, speaks with Nick Steinke of Air Company at its Bushwick plant in Brooklyn, New York. The company makes sustainable aviation fuel for the Department of Defense. Sophia Paliza-Carre/Marketplace
The military is contributing to climate change – could they help stop it?

The Department of Defense is the largest consumer of energy in the United States, using 73 million barrels of fuel annually. It takes a great deal of fuel to fly fighter jets — which burn dozens of gallons of gas per minute — and to power hundreds of bases across the world. 

In the face of the climate crisis, the Joe Biden administration has made it a goal to decarbonize the entire federal government by 2050. That poses a challenge for the DoD, which accounts for 76% of the federal government’s energy consumption. 

On the flip side, the Pentagon has an enormous budget, about $850 billion a year. So how is it leveraging some of that money and power to work on some of our biggest climate problems?

In this episode, host Kai Ryssdal takes a look at some of the promising tech solutions that the military is investing in to make it more resilient and reduce emissions. We tour a warehouse in New York making sustainable aviation fuel, visit a microgrid at the location of the original Top Gun school in California and swing by the E-ring, where the higher-ups at the Pentagon work.

The team

Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design
Kai Ryssdal Host
Katie Reuther Fellow
Nancy Farghalli Editor

