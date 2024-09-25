Embrace the (Energy) Suck

The Department of Defense is the largest consumer of energy in the United States, using 73 million barrels of fuel annually. It takes a great deal of fuel to fly fighter jets — which burn dozens of gallons of gas per minute — and to power hundreds of bases across the world.

In the face of the climate crisis, the Joe Biden administration has made it a goal to decarbonize the entire federal government by 2050. That poses a challenge for the DoD, which accounts for 76% of the federal government’s energy consumption.

On the flip side, the Pentagon has an enormous budget, about $850 billion a year. So how is it leveraging some of that money and power to work on some of our biggest climate problems?

In this episode, host Kai Ryssdal takes a look at some of the promising tech solutions that the military is investing in to make it more resilient and reduce emissions. We tour a warehouse in New York making sustainable aviation fuel, visit a microgrid at the location of the original Top Gun school in California and swing by the E-ring, where the higher-ups at the Pentagon work.