Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Donations of all sizes power our public service journalism Give Now
ABOUT SHOW
Burning Questions: Where Should I Live?
Jun 26, 2024
Season 5 | Episode 1

Burning Questions: Where Should I Live?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chris Thompson/Marketplace
Tips and tricks for evaluating climate risk.

How We Survive” listener Anna wants to know: “Where should I live? Every now and then I look at maps and try to determine the safest place to live, but I don’t even know where to start when it comes to evaluating climate risks.”

In this episode of “Burning Questions,” Amy talks with Marketplace climate reporter Samantha Fields about the practical tools buyers and renters can use to figure out where the heck it’s safe to live as the climate crisis unfolds.

Try it yourself:

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 AM PDT
8:34
3:12 AM PDT
11:01
3:00 AM PDT
10:43
5:38 PM PDT
20:05
3:59 PM PDT
28:04
2:16 PM PDT
1:05
Jun 21, 2024
41:09
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Breaking Ground
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors
I've Always Wondered ...
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors