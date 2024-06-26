Season 5 | Episode 1
Burning Questions: Where Should I Live?
Tips and tricks for evaluating climate risk.
“How We Survive” listener Anna wants to know: “Where should I live? Every now and then I look at maps and try to determine the safest place to live, but I don’t even know where to start when it comes to evaluating climate risks.”
In this episode of “Burning Questions,” Amy talks with Marketplace climate reporter Samantha Fields about the practical tools buyers and renters can use to figure out where the heck it’s safe to live as the climate crisis unfolds.
Try it yourself:
- Search for a property’s climate risk on Redfin or Realtor.com
- Check out this housing climate risk guide from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
