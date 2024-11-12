Burning Questions: What are the climate wins and setbacks from the election?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We unpack the results.
get the podcast
In this episode of “Burning Questions,” host Amy Scott talks with Washington Post climate reporter Shannon Osaka to unpack what a second Donald Trump administration means for climate policy, how state climate measures performed, and what President Joe Biden might do in the remainder of his term.
The team
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design
Kai Ryssdal Host
Katie Reuther Fellow
Nancy Farghalli Editor