Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
ABOUT SHOW
Burning Questions: What are the climate wins and setbacks from the election?
Nov 12, 2024

Burning Questions: What are the climate wins and setbacks from the election?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
David Dee Delgado/AFP via Getty Images
We unpack the results.

In this episode of “Burning Questions,” host Amy Scott talks with Washington Post climate reporter Shannon Osaka to unpack what a second Donald Trump administration means for climate policy, how state climate measures performed, and what President Joe Biden might do in the remainder of his term.

The team

Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design
Kai Ryssdal Host
Katie Reuther Fellow
Nancy Farghalli Editor

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:06 AM PST
8:34
3:16 AM PST
11:19
3:00 AM PST
27:20
3:00 AM PST
15:26
Nov 11, 2024
19:30
Nov 11, 2024
29:37
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
Trump's Second Term
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage