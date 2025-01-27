Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
Jan 27, 2025

Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A church in the Pacific Palisades is destroyed after the wildfires roared through the community in early January. Caitlin Esch/Marketplace
As climate disasters surge, the insurance industry rests on shaky ground.

Since early January, historic wildfires have been burning across Los Angeles. Over two dozen people have died, and more than 10,000 homes have been destroyed. Insured losses may exceed $30 billion. In the months prior to the fires, thousands of Los Angeles homeowners were dropped by insurers. Some moved over to the state-funded insurance FAIR plan while many others remained insurance-less. In this episode of “Burning Questions,” the How We Survive team surveys the devastation on the ground in the Pacific Palisades and host Amy Scott talks with Carolyn Kousky from the Environmental Defense Fund to find out if the future is insurable and what that might mean for the housing market.

The start of 2025 brought historic wildfires to Los Angeles. With estimated insured losses in the billions, what will this mean for the insurance industry and homeowners? The How We Survive team surveys the devastation on the ground in the Pacific Palisades and Host Amy Scott talks with Carolyn Kousky from the Environmental Defense Fund to find out if the future is insurable.

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Supervising Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Senior Producer
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design
Katie Reuther Fellow

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:09 PM PST
20:03
7:27 AM PST
8:23
3:03 AM PST
9:32
Jan 24, 2025
31:07
Jan 24, 2025
26:11
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Ticking through TikTok's nine lives
Marketplace Morning Report
Ticking through TikTok's nine lives
What a world without Chevron deference looks like in the Trump era
Trump's Second Term
What a world without Chevron deference looks like in the Trump era
Having a mentor when you're young has big economic returns
Having a mentor when you're young has big economic returns
“Retirement’s a wonderful invention — I just love it”
The Age of Work
“Retirement’s a wonderful invention — I just love it”