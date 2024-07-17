Burning Questions: How to fight off climate dread

To an individual, the climate crisis can feel overwhelming. There’s only so much composting you can do and plastic packaging you can avoid. It can be tempting to bury your head in the sand. But what if, instead, we imagine that we can succeed in fighting climate change? That’s the subject of Ayana Johnson’s new book, “What If We Get It Right?” In this episode, Amy talks with Johnson about how we can fight off climate dread and work toward building a more sustainable future.