Burning Questions: How to fight off climate dread
Jul 17, 2024
Season 5 | Episode 5

Burning Questions: How to fight off climate dread

Chris Thompson/Marketplace
What to do when you're feeling hopeless about the climate crisis.

To an individual, the climate crisis can feel overwhelming. There’s only so much composting you can do and plastic packaging you can avoid. It can be tempting to bury your head in the sand. But what if, instead, we imagine that we can succeed in fighting climate change? That’s the subject of Ayana Johnson’s new book, “What If We Get It Right?” In this episode, Amy talks with Johnson about how we can fight off climate dread and work toward building a more sustainable future.

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

