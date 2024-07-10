Season 5 | Episode 4
Burning Questions: How can I make my home climate friendly?
Where to start to electrify your home.
One important way individuals can make a difference in their carbon emissions is to electrify their home. But that can feel like a daunting change when you’re just getting started. In this episode, Amy talks with Donnel Baird, founder of BlocPower, a start up that’s focused on electrifying homes and buildings. They dive into all the climate conscious changes, big and small, you can make in your own home.
Learn more:
- Explore the Department of Energy’s guide to home energy rebates for homeowners and renters
- Check out these budget-friendly tips for making your home more energy efficient from The Washington Post
The team
Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design