Burning Questions: How can I make my home climate friendly?
Jul 10, 2024
Season 5 | Episode 4

Chris Thompson/Marketplace
Where to start to electrify your home.

One important way individuals can make a difference in their carbon emissions is to electrify their home. But that can feel like a daunting change when you’re just getting started. In this episode, Amy talks with Donnel Baird, founder of BlocPower, a start up that’s focused on electrifying homes and buildings. They dive into all the climate conscious changes, big and small, you can make in your own home.

Learn more:

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

