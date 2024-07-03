My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Burning Questions: How can I eat for the planet (without getting stressed out)?
Jul 3, 2024
Season 5 | Episode 3

Burning Questions: How can I eat for the planet (without getting stressed out)?

Chris Thompson/Marketplace
A beginner’s guide to a sustainable diet.

Do I need to stop eating meat if I care about the planet? Does it really matter where I buy my food? How can I make climate-friendly food choices if I’m short on time? In this episode, Amy chats with Melissa Nelson, professor of Indigenous sustainability at Arizona State University, about how our day-to-day food choices can make a difference to the planet.

Learn more:

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

