Season 5 | Episode 3
Burning Questions: How can I eat for the planet (without getting stressed out)?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A beginner’s guide to a sustainable diet.
get the podcast
Do I need to stop eating meat if I care about the planet? Does it really matter where I buy my food? How can I make climate-friendly food choices if I’m short on time? In this episode, Amy chats with Melissa Nelson, professor of Indigenous sustainability at Arizona State University, about how our day-to-day food choices can make a difference to the planet.
Learn more:
- Find locally grown food with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Farmers Market Directory
- Check the climate impact of various food groups with this interactive article from The New York Times
The team
Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design