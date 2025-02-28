“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 4
“Financially Inclined” is a show about the money lessons we wish we learned earlier — the ones that can help us live life on our own terms. Host and financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal is back for Season 4 to ask money experts the questions you’ve been wondering about.
This season, we discuss everything from launching your own business to paying for college. We dig into negotiation techniques and teach you how to navigate tricky money conversations with family and friends. You don’t want to miss it!
This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account.
Yanely Espinal: What’s up everybody? It’s me, Yanely Espinal, host of Financially Inclined from Marketplace. We’re back for another season, diving into more hot money topics to get the answers that you need to live your best life. Like how to negotiate at work, and also in your personal life.
Mandi Woodruff-Santos: It really is about, okay what do I need from a situation, and what does the other person need from a situation, and how can we meet in the middle?
Yanely Espinal: Making sense of money in your dating life.
Aja Evans: This might be awkward, but I would rather us be awkward right now than later at the restaurant. How do you wanna pay?
Yanely Espinal: Figuring out how to pay for college.
Teng Yang: Look at your numbers, sit down with your family and figure out what makes sense for you and your family.
Yanely Espinal: And even how to align your money with your personal values.
Kara Perez: When you’re Venmoing someone or when you are swiping that credit card, that’s power that you’re transferring. So who do you wanna give more power to?
Yanely Espinal: All that and more is ahead in season 4 of Financially Inclined. So trust me when I say this, you don’t want to miss out! New episodes starting March 7. Be sure to like, follow, or subscribe.
“Financially Inclined” is Marketplace’s first video podcast and our first show for teens! Each week we talk with some really smart people, like influencers, high school students and financial experts, to help make learning about money fun and simple. Consider us your one-stop-shop for financial confidence.
The team
Thanks to our sponsors
The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
Greenlight is on a mission to empower parents to raise financially-smart teens — helping them learn to earn, save, spend wisely, and invest with a debit card and banking app made just for them. With the Greenlight app, parents can power their teens’ independence with instant money transfers, parent-paid interest, and built-in safety controls, including crash detection and SOS alerts. Teens use their Greenlight app to set up direct deposit, view their spending history, earn up to 5% on Savings, and learn to invest (with parent approval). Greenlight aims to create a world where everyone grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, we serve 6 million parents and kids, who have collectively saved more than $350 million and invested more than $20 million to date towards their financial futures. Learn all about Greenlight at https://greenlight.com/INCLINED
The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.