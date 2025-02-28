Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 4
Feb 28, 2025
Season 4

"Financially Inclined" is back for Season 4

Mallory Brangan
Money lessons for living life your own way! Starting March 3.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
“Financially Inclined” is a show about the money lessons we wish we learned earlier — the ones that can help us live life on our own terms. Host and financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal is back for Season 4 to ask money experts the questions you’ve been wondering about. 

This season, we discuss everything from launching your own business to paying for college. We dig into negotiation techniques and teach you how to navigate tricky money conversations with family and friends. You don’t want to miss it! 

Yanely Espinal: What’s up everybody? It’s me, Yanely Espinal, host of Financially Inclined from Marketplace. We’re back for another season, diving into more hot money topics to get the answers that you need to live your best life. Like how to negotiate at work, and also in your personal life.

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: It really is about, okay what do I need from a situation, and what does the other person need from a situation, and how can we meet in the middle? 

Yanely Espinal: Making sense of money in your dating life.

Aja Evans: This might be awkward, but I would rather us be awkward right now than later at the restaurant. How do you wanna pay?

Yanely Espinal: Figuring out how to pay for college.

Teng Yang: Look at your numbers, sit down with your family and figure out what makes sense for you and your family.

Yanely Espinal: And even how to align your money with your personal values.

Kara Perez: When you’re Venmoing someone or when you are swiping that credit card, that’s power that you’re transferring. So who do you wanna give more power to?

Yanely Espinal: All that and more is ahead in season 4 of Financially Inclined. So trust me when I say this, you don’t want to miss out! New episodes starting March 7. Be sure to like, follow, or subscribe.

“Financially Inclined” is Marketplace’s first video podcast and our first show for teens! Each week we talk with some really smart people, like influencers, high school students and financial experts, to help make learning about money fun and simple. Consider us your one-stop-shop for financial confidence.

The team

Mallory Brangan Graphics
Zoë Saunders Senior Producer
Francesca Manto Video Editor
Courtney Bergsieker Podcast Producer
Katie Reuther Fellow

