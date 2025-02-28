“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 4

Yanely Espinal: What’s up everybody? It’s me, Yanely Espinal, host of Financially Inclined from Marketplace. We’re back for another season, diving into more hot money topics to get the answers that you need to live your best life. Like how to negotiate at work, and also in your personal life.

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: It really is about, okay what do I need from a situation, and what does the other person need from a situation, and how can we meet in the middle?

Yanely Espinal: Making sense of money in your dating life.

Aja Evans: This might be awkward, but I would rather us be awkward right now than later at the restaurant. How do you wanna pay?

Yanely Espinal: Figuring out how to pay for college.

Teng Yang: Look at your numbers, sit down with your family and figure out what makes sense for you and your family.

Yanely Espinal: And even how to align your money with your personal values.

Kara Perez: When you’re Venmoing someone or when you are swiping that credit card, that’s power that you’re transferring. So who do you wanna give more power to?

Yanely Espinal: All that and more is ahead in season 4 of Financially Inclined. So trust me when I say this, you don’t want to miss out! New episodes starting March 7. Be sure to like, follow, or subscribe.