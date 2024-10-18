Dinking around: The rise of pickleball, from “Sportly”
What do you get when two friends, a whiffle ball and a summer day collide? The answer is pickleball — a sport born from a moment of boredom in 1965 that’s now taking the world by storm.
This week, we’re sharing another podcast we think you’ll love. In this episode of “Sportly” by Immigrantly Media, host Kavitha Davidson dives into the quirky origins of pickleball, exploring how this simple backyard game invented by Joel Pritchard has become America’s fastest-growing sport. Davidson uncovers the story behind the paddle — from its humble beginnings on Bainbridge Island, Washington, to celebrity-filled tournaments and public park controversies — and how a game meant to pass the time is now passing records. Whether you’re a seasoned pickler or just pickle-curious, this episode will undoubtedly offer some fascinating insights.
Financially Inclined is presented in partnership with Greenlight
"Financially Inclined" is Marketplace's first video podcast and our first show for teens!
