Dinking around: The rise of pickleball, from “Sportly”
Oct 18, 2024
Season 3

Dinking around: The rise of pickleball, from “Sportly”

Immigrantly Media
Recommended listening for "Financially Inclined" fans: Pass the paddle, please.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
What do you get when two friends, a whiffle ball and a summer day collide? The answer is pickleball — a sport born from a moment of boredom in 1965 that’s now taking the world by storm.

This week, we’re sharing another podcast we think you’ll love. In this episode of “Sportly” by Immigrantly Media, host Kavitha Davidson dives into the quirky origins of pickleball, exploring how this simple backyard game invented by Joel Pritchard has become America’s fastest-growing sport. Davidson uncovers the story behind the paddle — from its humble beginnings on Bainbridge Island, Washington, to celebrity-filled tournaments and public park controversies — and how a game meant to pass the time is now passing records. Whether you’re a seasoned pickler or just pickle-curious, this episode will undoubtedly offer some fascinating insights.

Thanks for listening to “Financially Inclined”! We’d love to hear what you’ve learned from the show or any questions you’d like us to answer in a future episode. You can shoot us an email at financiallyinclined@marketplace.org or tell us using this online form.

“Financially Inclined” is Marketplace’s first video podcast and our first show for teens! Each week we talk with some really smart people, like influencers, high school students and financial experts, to help make learning about money fun and simple. Consider us your one-stop-shop for financial confidence.

The team

Hayley Hershman Senior Producer
Mallory Brangan Graphics
Zoë Saunders Senior Producer
Francesca Manto Video Editor
Courtney Bergsieker Podcast Producer

