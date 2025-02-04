Yes, the U.S. owes itself money
Part of our national debt is money the U.S. government owes the U.S. government. Plus, the cleanup after the LA wildfires will take at least a year.
Tariffs are looming. But a lot of things are shaping oil prices this year.
Thanks to abundant supply and fairly flat demand, oil prices are forecast to fall — unless tariffs and geopolitics get in the way.
Lenders see brisk demand for business loans
A Federal Reserve survey of bankers shows clients are finding opportunities to borrow and invest, though demand for mortgages is muted.
Why the labor market is "standing over a cliff"
The low hiring rate reveals weakness despite low unemployment, says Kathryn Anne Edwards. Per the JOLTS report, openings declined in December.
Why the U.S. government owes itself money
The US government is $36 trillion in debt. But who is owed all that money?
Cleaning up Los Angeles neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires will take at least a year. Here's why.
Homeowners can speed up the process by paying for private debris removal, but that can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
