

Yes, the U.S. owes itself money
Feb 4, 2025

Yes, the U.S. owes itself money

Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Part of our national debt is money the U.S. government owes the U.S. government. Plus, the cleanup after the LA wildfires will take at least a year.

Segments From this episode

Tariffs are looming. But a lot of things are shaping oil prices this year.

by Elizabeth Trovall
Feb 4, 2025
Thanks to abundant supply and fairly flat demand, oil prices are forecast to fall — unless tariffs and geopolitics get in the way.
Despite abundant supply and flattening demand, oil prices have been volatile thanks to the threat of tariffs.
David McNew/Getty Images
Lenders see brisk demand for business loans

by Justin Ho
Feb 4, 2025
A Federal Reserve survey of bankers shows clients are finding opportunities to borrow and invest, though demand for mortgages is muted.
Bankers say companies are seeing opportunities to borrow and invest.
sshepard/Getty Images
Why the labor market is "standing over a cliff"

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 4, 2025
The low hiring rate reveals weakness despite low unemployment, says Kathryn Anne Edwards. Per the JOLTS report, openings declined in December.
Labor economist Kathryn Anne Edwards says the low hiring rate reflects the weakness of U.S. workers' prospects, despite the low unemployment rate.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
National Debt

Why the U.S. government owes itself money

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 4, 2025
The US government is $36 trillion in debt. But who is owed all that money?
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks to press after the Dec. 20 approval of a stopgap funding bill that omitted President Donald Trump's debt ceiling suspension call.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

Cleaning up Los Angeles neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires will take at least a year. Here's why.

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 4, 2025
Homeowners can speed up the process by paying for private debris removal, but that can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
The LA wildfires in January burned more than 16,000 buildings. More than 6,800 buildings were destroyed in the Palisades Fire alone.
Courtesy Sue Pascoe
Music from the episode

When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Toad Lick East Forest
In Your Light Goyte
Weird Fishes / Arpeggi Radiohead

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

