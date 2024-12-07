Wrapping up the 2024 job market
Economists name the songs that best describe the labor market this year. Plus, Texans fortify their homes against blackouts.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Heather Long at The Washington Post about this week’s jobs data and what it means for the Fed’s next interest rate decision.
What's behind the drop in retail hiring in November?
Fewer workers may be needed in stores as online shopping and automation make gains. Retail jobs have fallen as a result.
Some Texas homes are building in blackout protection
A home builder and an electricity retailer are partnering to install backup power batteries in new homes as Texans brace for potential outages this winter.
Awaiting immigration crackdown, some homebuilders wonder who'll build the homes
About a quarter of construction workers are immigrants. They may be vulnerable at a time when more housing is needed across the country.
What if the job market had a Spotify Wrapped?
We asked economists which songs embodied the American labor market in 2024.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer