Women deserve credit
Not long ago, women could be denied a line of credit if there was no male cosigner. It was perfectly legal. Also: storybook-style houses and wild-caught Alaska salmon.
This earnings season, corporations are paying attention to the U.S. dollar
The dollar's value has been stabilizing in recent months. That could help companies' profits in the near future.
There's a lot riding on Boeing's tentative deal with machinists union
The machinists union has yet to ratify the new contract, which comes during a tough period for the aviation giant and its suppliers.
The minimum wage for tipped workers is on the ballot in two states
In Massachusetts and Arizona, voters will decide if a lower official wage for tipped workers should be phased out or made permanent.
Why landlocked foodies are buying wild Alaskan salmon in bulk
The Mountain West is a hotspot for customers willing to spend a little bit more for wild sockeye salmon shares from Bristol Bay, Alaska.
50 years ago, it was legal to deny a woman credit without a male co-signer
The 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act made it illegal to discriminate against applicants based on sex or marital status.
Storybook-style houses evoke "nostalgia, whimsy" says Dallas designer
"It would be definitely a bucket list of mine to get to visit all of them in my lifetime," said Annilee Waterman, a residential designer in Dallas.
