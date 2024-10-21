Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Women deserve credit
Oct 21, 2024

Women deserve credit

Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images
Not long ago, women could be denied a line of credit if there was no male cosigner. It was perfectly legal. Also: storybook-style houses and wild-caught Alaska salmon.

Segments From this episode

This earnings season, corporations are paying attention to the U.S. dollar

by Justin Ho
Oct 21, 2024
The dollar's value has been stabilizing in recent months. That could help companies' profits in the near future.
U.S. dollar value can shape overseas sales for many major companies.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
There's a lot riding on Boeing's tentative deal with machinists union

by Samantha Fields
Oct 21, 2024
The machinists union has yet to ratify the new contract, which comes during a tough period for the aviation giant and its suppliers.
The proposed contract that members of the machinists and aerospace workers union will vote on does not include a return to traditional pensions.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
The minimum wage for tipped workers is on the ballot in two states

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 21, 2024
In Massachusetts and Arizona, voters will decide if a lower official wage for tipped workers should be phased out or made permanent.
Many restaurant workers rely on tips to raise their pay to state or federal minimums.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Why landlocked foodies are buying wild Alaskan salmon in bulk

by Hanna Merzbach
Oct 21, 2024
The Mountain West is a hotspot for customers willing to spend a little bit more for wild sockeye salmon shares from Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Many local residents bring coolers filled with ice to the salmon share pickups so they can leave behind any packaging.
Hanna Merzbach/Wyoming Public Media
50 years ago, it was legal to deny a woman credit without a male co-signer

by Savannah Peters
Oct 21, 2024
The 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act made it illegal to discriminate against applicants based on sex or marital status.
While laws have addressed the most overt biases, other forms of discrimination exist, like predatory lending and algorithms that amplify human biases, says Jennifer Chien of Consumer Reports.
LPETTET/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Storybook-style houses evoke "nostalgia, whimsy" says Dallas designer

by Sarah Leeson
Oct 21, 2024
"It would be definitely a bucket list of mine to get to visit all of them in my lifetime," said Annilee Waterman, a residential designer in Dallas.
Marie Antoinette's cottage on the grounds of Versailles is considered the first storybook-style home.
Chesnot/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Satelite STRFKR
Glass Shamir
Kölsch, Kippe, Lederjacke Veedel Kaztro
Murder To The Mind Tash Sultana
Twenties Bren Joy

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

