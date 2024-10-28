Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Why Fed independence is crucial
Oct 28, 2024

Why Fed independence is crucial

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Economists explain why Trump's insistence on having a role in setting interest rates as president is a dangerous idea with global repercussions.

Segments From this episode

In a 2nd Trump term, Fed independence would go “out the window,” economist says

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 28, 2024
Kai Ryssdal explores what would happen to the global economy if the Federal Reserve lost its autonomy.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the process for making interest rate decisions “is always the same.” At meetings, FOMC members ask, “What's the right thing to do for the people we serve?' … It's never about anything else."
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

