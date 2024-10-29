Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Why American solar manufacturers are divided on tariffs
Oct 29, 2024

Why American solar manufacturers are divided on tariffs

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Despite oodles of federal investment in the solar panel industry, there are still obstacles.

Case-Shiller shows dip in home prices, breaking 2024 uptrend

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 29, 2024
Home prices are up more than 4% year over year, but the rate of increase is slowing as inventory grows and buyers hope for better deals.
Real estate values may be moderating as more homes hit the market and some buyers anticipate better deals after the election.
David McNew/Getty Images
Look for predictability in the Fed's interest rate decision next week

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 29, 2024
While there's a lot of new economic data coming out between now and then, it will probably be relevant for later Fed meetings.
The Fed under Chair Jerome Powell, above, has a pattern: Set expectations and follow through.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
"The Diplomat" creator wants to demystify the work of diplomacy

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Oct 29, 2024
"Somebody recently put it as not realistic, but authentic," said Debora Cahn, creator of "The Diplomat." "And I think that's the right way to describe the goal."
Debora Cahn, speaking in New York in October, 2024.
Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Netflix
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 29, 2024
Some U.S. solar panel makers are pro tariffs on Chinese-made materials. Others say the industry can't meet demand without imported products.
The U.S. solar industry is divided on what tariff policy is ideal for the green energy transition.
Dustin Chambers/The Washington Post via Getty Images
My Economy

A singing career in opera burnt her out, but compassion fueled a new passion

by Sarah Leeson
Oct 29, 2024
Keriann Otaño felt isolation and economic insecurity as a singer, but an opera house official did her a good turn.
Fifteen years into Kerriann Otaño's opera career, her passion changed to working for artists behind the scenes.
Courtesy Meghan Newberry Photography
