Why American solar manufacturers are divided on tariffs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Despite oodles of federal investment in the solar panel industry, there are still obstacles.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Case-Shiller shows dip in home prices, breaking 2024 uptrend
Home prices are up more than 4% year over year, but the rate of increase is slowing as inventory grows and buyers hope for better deals.
Look for predictability in the Fed's interest rate decision next week
While there's a lot of new economic data coming out between now and then, it will probably be relevant for later Fed meetings.
"The Diplomat" creator wants to demystify the work of diplomacy
"Somebody recently put it as not realistic, but authentic," said Debora Cahn, creator of "The Diplomat." "And I think that's the right way to describe the goal."
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads
Some U.S. solar panel makers are pro tariffs on Chinese-made materials. Others say the industry can't meet demand without imported products.
A singing career in opera burnt her out, but compassion fueled a new passion
Keriann Otaño felt isolation and economic insecurity as a singer, but an opera house official did her a good turn.
Music from the episode
"melt" Kehlani
"Equinox Desire" J-Walk
"Warriors" Too Many Zooz
"Silver City (Rework)" Kyle McEvoy, Richard Houghten, wowflower
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer