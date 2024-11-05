Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
It's the LAST DAY to donate and pick up any of our thank-you gifts at a discount. 🔥 Give Now!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Who insures the insurers?
Nov 5, 2024

Who insures the insurers?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The reinsurance industry is under pressure as natural disasters intensify. Plus, how flooding in Spain could mess with Europe's produce supply.

Segments From this episode

Now that Boeing's strike is over, the planemaker faces a massive backlog of orders

by Henry Epp
Nov 5, 2024
But the problem's industry-wide: Airbus is also dealing with a hefty backlog.
Increased demand and supply chain issues following the pandemic contributed to Boeing's current struggles.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How insurers are paying for Helene and Milton

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 5, 2024
As communities recover from Helene and Milton, insurance sometimes needs insurance of its own.
Debris piled up in The Village Potters Clay Center. Hurricane Helene swept through Asheville, North Carolina, in late September, flooding the pottery studio up through the second floor.
Courtesy Sarah Wells Roland
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Health care costs are rising for employers, but many hesitate to cut benefits

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 5, 2024
Workers' contributions follow trend of wages and inflation, but in a weaker labor market, businesses will have more leeway to reduce spending.
Small businesses are working to withstand rising health care costs.
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Baklava baker prepares for the holidays with new products and kitchen

by Andie Corban
Nov 5, 2024
Rita Magalde moved Sheer Ambrosia from her home kitchen to a commercial space in Salt Lake City.
Rita Magalde, above with her baklava, has added granola, chocolate chip cookies and Greek butter cookies called kourabiedes to her offerings.
Carlos Linares/Photo courtesy Rita Magalde
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Devastating floods in Spain could have immediate effects on Europe's food

by Samantha Fields
Nov 5, 2024
Spain exports fruits, vegetables and other crops to the U.K. and EU, and shoppers will likely see the flood's effects in their grocery prices.
The full extent of damage to Spain's vegetables and citrus crops isn't yet known, says David Ortega at Michigan State University. Above, the roof of a car breaks the surface of floodwaters near Valencia.
Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Depleted Arkansas oil field could be a lithium gold mine

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 5, 2024
The drilling byproduct could power future electric vehicles and expand the U.S. role in clean energy. Extraction methods are in development.
If the lithium in Smackover can be recovered commercially, it could power a vast number of electric vehicles and expand the U.S. presence in renewable energy markets.
Thibaut Durand/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:48 PM PST
22:39
4:15 PM PST
28:11
7:14 AM PST
8:43
Dec 13, 2024
15:17
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Demand for weight loss drugs is rising, though many insurers won't cover them
Demand for weight loss drugs is rising, though many insurers won't cover them
Inflation hasn't been beaten yet, latest CPI shows
Inflation hasn't been beaten yet, latest CPI shows
What's behind America's sports betting boom
What's behind America's sports betting boom
It's never too late to change careers, even after retirement
My Economy
It's never too late to change careers, even after retirement