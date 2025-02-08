Where did all the normal-priced stuff go?
The wealth gap in this country has resulted in the demise of medium-priced items. Plus, wage gains and parlay betting.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the threat to government data, unauthorized access to the Treasury’s payment system, and inflation expectations.
Wage growth accelerated in first month of 2025
Average hourly earnings rose 0.5% from December and 4.1% year over year, outpacing forecasts as well as inflation. Was it just a blip?
Same-game parlays are a cash cow for gambling companies
Same-game parlays are growing in popularity among casual sports bettors. The payouts are bigger, but odds are longer, so sports books are happy to take the bet.
Why middle-priced goods are slowly disappearing from shelves
It's called bifurcation — the split in stores and brands catering a budget-conscious consumer on one end and luxury-focused one on the other.
After expanding a successful sports business, Colorado couple are still trying to see a profit
"Growth, as they say, eats cash," said Christine Herron, co-founder of Achieve Sports in Aurora, Colorado.
