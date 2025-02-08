Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Where did all the normal-priced stuff go?
Feb 7, 2025

Where did all the normal-priced stuff go?

Scott Olson/Getty Images
The wealth gap in this country has resulted in the demise of medium-priced items. Plus, wage gains and parlay betting.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the threat to government data, unauthorized access to the Treasury’s payment system, and inflation expectations.

Wage growth accelerated in first month of 2025

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 7, 2025
Average hourly earnings rose 0.5% from December and 4.1% year over year, outpacing forecasts as well as inflation. Was it just a blip?
Same-game parlays are a cash cow for gambling companies

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Feb 7, 2025
Same-game parlays are growing in popularity among casual sports bettors. The payouts are bigger, but odds are longer, so sports books are happy to take the bet.
Why middle-priced goods are slowly disappearing from shelves

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 7, 2025
It's called bifurcation — the split in stores and brands catering a budget-conscious consumer on one end and luxury-focused one on the other.
Consumers of all stripes are skewing toward luxury brands and products.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
My Economy

After expanding a successful sports business, Colorado couple are still trying to see a profit

by Sarah Leeson
Feb 7, 2025
"Growth, as they say, eats cash," said Christine Herron, co-founder of Achieve Sports in Aurora, Colorado.
Christine and Alan Herron are working to overcome thin margins at Achieve Sports.
Courtesy Christine Herron
Music from the episode

All The Feels Sarah, The Instrumentalist
Risin to the Top Keni Burk
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly
La Jolla Greyboy, Herold Todd

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

